Teen charged in armed robbery at Buena Vista Road business

A 19-year-old was arrested early Wednesday in connection with a May 5 armed robbery at an unspecified Buena Vista Road business, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department.
Demarkus Riley of Columbus was taken into custody that midnight and charged with one count each of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
His preliminary hearing is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, but it’s expected to be continued until 9 a.m. Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Riley’s arrest comes nearly six months after 30-year-old Kimberly Nikole Huffman of pleaded not guilty to the same crime in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
In a May 10 preliminary hearing, Columbus Police Officer Michael Lincoln said surveillance video of the 7:15 a.m. incident at 4228 Buena Vista Road showed Huffman arrive in a silver vehicle and enter the business. Soon after, a man exited the rear passenger seat of that same vehicle and robbed the business, according to police.
Witnesses said he was dressed in all black clothing and armed with what appeared to be a silver semi-automatic pistol. He pointed the weapon at Huffman and then aimed it at the clerk’s head as Huffman “calmly” left the scene in the vehicle, Lincoln testified.
Huffman, who was dressed in her work uniform at the time of the incident, was taken into custody at her job on Buena Vista Road. She admitted to her involvement in the crime and also added that her two children were in the car during the armed robbery, officials said.
“From my understanding, she was cooperative with detectives,” Lincoln told the court. “She finally admitted that she was involved, knew what was going on and implicated her boyfriend Courtney Williams as the suspect who committed the crime.”
On May 10, police confirmed that they issued warrants for Williams. It is unclear at this time if he has been arrested.
Police have yet to clarify how Riley was reportedly involved in the incident, but an arrest report indicates that he was apprehended on outstanding warrants.
