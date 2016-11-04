Father charged in deadly shooting of 22-year-old son in Phenix City

A Phenix City father was arrested and charged Friday morning in connection with the death of his 22-year-old son, police said.
Phenix City police said Daniel Cutler Wyatt was fatally shot early Friday at a residence in the 400 block of 20th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His father, 55-year-old Kenneth David Parsons, was charged with murder and transported to the Russell County Jail.
Authorities said they were called to the 400 block of 20th Street after shots were fired around 3:30 a.m. Responding officers were directed to a residence, where they found Wyatt suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the release.
Officials said a pistol is believed to be the murder weapon and it was recovered from the scene. The motive behind the shooting is unclear.
