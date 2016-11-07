2 involved in shooting incident arrested after being released from hospital

Hannah Wuenshel and Hunter Tillis, both wounded in a Sunday morning incident in which Christian Andrew Redwine was shot to death by Columbus police officer 1st Class Allan Brown, have been released from Midtown Medical Center and arrested.
Both suffered wounds in the incident that occurred early Sunday and involved a car chase beginning near the intersection of Milgen Road and Reese Road in Columbus and ending on Riverchase Drive near Airport Road in Phenix City.
The two, who police say were in a car with Redwine, have both been charged with theft by taking of a motor vehicle. Wuenshel has also been charged with reckless abandonment.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the case.
