Police seek possible witness in fatal 5 Corners Lotto shooting

Three days after 23-year-old Vastal Patel was gunned down inside 5 Corners Lotto, Columbus police are looking for a possible witness in the fatal shooting at 1231 Linwood Blvd.
The 9:53 p.m. Sunday shooting also left his 56-year-old father injured, police said. He was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he was in critical condition after surgery.
Police were called to the area after gunshots were fired. Officers on the scene found Patel and his father suffering from gunshot wounds.
As part of the investigation, Police Lt. Greg Touchberry said homicide detectives are trying to track down and interview all potential witnesses in the murder. “We are now asking for the public’s help in locating a possible witness to the murder,” he said.
The witness is described as black, 16-20 years-old and weighing 160-190 pounds. He was wearing blue shorts and a gray or black T-shirt.
A surveillance video shows the witness entering the store and approaching the counter. Police want the person who entered the convenience store or anyone who recognizes this individual to contact Police Sgt. Anthony Locey at 706-225-4291 or call 911.
Comments