More than $4,000 worth of drugs, 8 firearms found at Columbus apartment

Two women and two men were arrested Thursday afternoon at a Bernard Street apartment complex where eight firearms, $4,360 worth of narcotics and $2,400 in cash were found, Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr announced Monday morning during a press conference.
Christopher Leonard Woolfolk, 33, Atoya Williams, 34, Antonio Cortez Sauls, 29, and Salita Nicole Byrd, 25, were apprehended at the apartment complex and charged in connection with the incident. They were placed in the Muscogee County Jail.
Darr said the sheriff’s office received numerous calls about drugs and weapons being sold at two apartments units on Bernard Street. After weeks of investigating into the accusations, members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team conducted at a search at apartment No. 435 and 439 around 3 p.m. Thursday.
During the search, officials found $2,400 in cash and eight firearms along with 156.6 grams of marijuana with a street value of $1,560, 26 grams of cocaine with a street value of $2,600, 40 Xanax pills with a street value of $100 and and seven ecstasy pills with a street value of $100.
Darr said the firearms seized included a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, Lorcin .380 caliber pistol, Titan .25 caliber pistol, Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver, Ekol Viper 9mm revolver, Kimber .38 pistol and a Taurus .40 caliber pistol. Three of those weapons were either stolen or had an altered ID number, the sheriff stated.
“For the individuals who live in Columbus, I think that was a very important thing we were able to recover eight firearms and get them off the street,” Darr said. “They were being sold, so you never know who they’re being sold to.”
Identified as the main target of the drug investigation, Woolfolk faces six counts of both possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in addition to one count each of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy with the intent to distribute, possession, manufacture and distribution of controlled substance and criminal use of an article with an altered mark.
Williams, Sauls and Byrd were all charged with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
