Columbus man shot in head by man impersonating police officer

A Columbus man was shot in the head early Tuesday by a man impersonating a police officer at his Ticknor Drive home, according to Columbus police.
The victim is currently in critical condition at Columbus Midtown Medical Center, Columbus Regional spokeswoman Jessica Word confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said they were called to the scene in the 100 block of Ticknor Drive after the midnight shooting.
Police said the victim was in his Ticknor Drive residence when two men knocked on his front door claiming to be police officers. He answered the door but tried to close it again when he noticed they were not officers, according to an incident report.
The men tried to force the door open and one of them fired a gun, shooting the resident in the crown of his head, officials said.
No suspect descriptions were released and the motive remains unclear. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments