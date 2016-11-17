2 Phenix City men charged with attempted murder in drive-by shooting

Two Phenix City men face attempted murder charges after three people were injured last week during a drive-by shooting on Stadium Drive, according to a news release.
Zackarey Meadows, 22, and Briterrin Campbell, 19, were taken into custody and charged with three counts each of attempted murder, police said Thursday morning.
Phenix City Police Department responded to a call of shots fired on Stadium Drive on Nov. 8. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old, 18-year-old and 4-year-old had been shot in a drive-by shooting.
All three victims were taken to the Midtown Medical Center in Columbus where they were treated for their injuries and released.
Police released a description and photo of the vehicle involved in the shooting that afternoon. Investigators with the Phenix City Police Department have since located and recovered the 2006 Ford Explorer and a handgun.
The case remains under investigation.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
