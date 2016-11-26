Son dead, mother injured in LaGrange home invasion

One victim is dead and another in stable condition after an armed home invasion in LaGrange early Saturday morning.
LaGrange Police received a call around 12:28 a.m. Saturday of two individuals shot multiple times on Edgewood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found two individuals with multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to the Well Star West Georgia Medical Center.
Darius Tucker, 32 of LaGrange, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim was Tucker’s mother, Adrian Sanders, 49 of LaGrange. She was flown to a Columbus area hospital where she is in stable condition as of press time.
Initial investigation revealed that three to four masked suspects dressed in black clothing forced their way into the Edgewood home where they confronted the victims inside. During the confrontation, the two victims were shot and the suspects ran from the home.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact, 911, the LaGrange Police Department or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
