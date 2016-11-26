LaGrange police searching for suspects after armed home invasion

LaGrange Police are searching for suspects after an armed home invasion late Friday night on Saynor Circle.
Around 11:57 p.m. on Friday, police were called in reference to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Saynor Circle. Upon arrival, the two victims told police they were held at gun point and had property taken from them. The suspects were wearing masks and were dressed in all black, according to a news release from LaGrange Police.
Two vehicles were stole from the scene: a dark color 2016 Nissan Maxima that displayed Mississippi tag HFJ617 and a red in color 2011 Ford Focus displaying Georgia tag BTA7042.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.
