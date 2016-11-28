Break-in reported at Columbus auto parts store

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects linked to the business burglary that occurred late Sunday at the NAPA Auto Parts at 1504 Alexander St.
Authorities said they were called to the store after the business alarm sounded around 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived on the scene, the glass of the front entrance had been shattered with a large rock that was left on the floor inside the establishment, according to a police report.
It is unclear whether anything was stolen.
No arrests have been made. The incident is still under investigation.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
