Phenix City police arrest suspect in kidnapping, sexual torture of woman

Phenix City police have arrested a suspect in the kidnapping and assault of woman.
According to a police report, Kadelen Devyon Holstick, 25, of Lanett, Ala. has been charged with kidnapping first degree, domestic violence first degree, domestic violence strangulation, sexual torture, and sexual abuse 1st degree.
It was Saturday that police investigators talked with a woman at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Ala.
The woman said she had been kidnapped and assaulted by a man whom she had been dating.
The investigation revealed that on Friday night, the woman was taken against her will from Columbus to the Colonial Inn at 905 U.S. Highway 280 in Phenix City where she was sexually and physically assaulted.
The woman was then taken by the suspect to Opelika where she escaped and ran to a business for help. She asked someone there to call 911.
The woman was taken to the hospital where it was found that she suffered several injuries including broken arms, cigarette burns, bruises, cuts and contusions.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force aided in the hunt for Holstick.
Holstick turned himself in Monday.
He is currently in the Russell County Jail.
