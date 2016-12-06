Columbus woman charged with simple battery after incident at nursing home

A 57-year-old Columbus woman was arrested and charged with simple battery Monday morning following a November incident at the Magnolia Manor nursing home, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
Diane Ruby Blair, who was faces exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults and elder persons in connection with the incident, was taken into custody around 11:21 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Seventh Street. She is being held in the Muscogee County Jail until her preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities said they were called to the nursing home at 2010 Warm Springs Road on Nov. 11 after someone was assaulted there the day before at 10:15 p.m. Further details about the incident have yet to be released, but a report indicates that a woman was the victim.
