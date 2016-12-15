Fraudulent return at Columbus Wal-Mart leads to high-speed chase

Authorities were tracking down two men accused of making a fraudulent return at the Wal-Mart on Whittlesey Boulevard Dec. 9 when they got involved in a high-speed chase that ended with a crash, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities identified the five suspects in the fleeing car that was reported stolen from Henry County that same day as James Deon Raymond 26, Faith Mariaregina Taylor, 19, Coreycia Queonshann Spratling, 25, Brittany Shatara Temple, 24, and Justice Amondilin Anderson, 24.
Each suspect pleaded not guilty to numerous charges related to the incident aside from Anderson, who posted bond prior to Thursday’s hearing.
Columbus Police Officer Officer Drew Osbon said he was called to the Wal-Mart at 5448 Blvd. around 11:49 a.m. Dec. 9.
He spoke with an employee who reported that two black men, later identified as Anderson and Raymond, selected a $53 flannel comforter set and made a fraudulent return at the store. The men fled the scene in a green Chevrolet Tahoe with three women, according to police.
Officer David Phillips, who was given a description the vehicle, was headed to the scene of the Wal-Mart incident when the Chevrolet Raymond allegedly was driving passed him on Moon Road. He said he tried to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspect wouldn’t stop.
“The vehicle turned left on Canady Street off of Moon Road and accelerated at a high-rate of speed,” Phillips said. “It exceeded 65 mph in a 35 mph zone through a neighborhood.”
Police said the driver continued to flee, disregarding a stop sign and traveling through a construction zone at more than 65 mph. The suspect was trying to make a turn at the intersection of Frazier Drive and Desoto Drive when he lost control of the vehicle, authorities testified.
“The vehicle skidded across the roadway and into a ditch, where it was flipped over onto it’s top,” Phillips told the court.
The officer said he exited his patrol vehicle and approached the wrecked car. The driver climbed out of the driver’s side window, while the other four fled the area on foot, according to police.
Phillips said Raymond told him he planned on running from him but decided against it. The three women were found about 35 minutes later hiding behind a nearby house, where authorities said they located less than an ounce of marijuana on the ground.
There were no life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Anderson, who posted bond before Thursday’s hearing, also was found in the area and apprehended along with the other four, police confirmed.
Raymond faces one count of fleeing to elude, failing to maintain lane, disregarding a stop sign, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by shoplifting.
The women face one count each of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and obstruction.
They originally were facing one count each of theft by receiving stolen property, but Judge Michael Cielinski dropped the charge after police said they had no evidence the women were involved in the Wal-Mart incident.
Judge Michael Cielinski bound everyone’s charges over to Superior Court, expect for Anderson’s. His were bound over to State Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
