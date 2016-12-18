LaGrange man shot and killed Saturday night

Police in LaGrange, Ga. are investigating the murder of Daven Tucker which occurred Saturday night.
According to a police report, officers responded to a 10:55 p.m. call about a shooting on Newnan Street.
Officers found a wounded Tucker who was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center where he died from one gunshot wound.
Witnesses told police that several people were shooting toward the location where Tucker was hit and that they were in two vehicles, one dark in color and the other light.
Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police .
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
