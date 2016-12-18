Crime

December 18, 2016 10:53 AM

LaGrange man shot and killed Saturday night

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Police in LaGrange, Ga. are investigating the murder of Daven Tucker which occurred Saturday night.

According to a police report, officers responded to a 10:55 p.m. call about a shooting on Newnan Street.

Officers found a wounded Tucker who was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center where he died from one gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that several people were shooting toward the location where Tucker was hit and that they were in two vehicles, one dark in color and the other light.

Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police .

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos