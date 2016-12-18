Crime

December 18, 2016 11:08 AM

Man in LaGrange charged with rape, aggravated assault for Saturday incident

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Police in LaGrange, Ga. have arrested 51-year-old Roger Maurice Ferrell and charged him with rape for an incident Saturday night.

According to a police report, Ferrell was also charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Officers responded to a call around 9:22 p.m. that a 57-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted at the Tall Pines Apartments on Turner Street.

An investigation led officers to Ferrell who was arrested and taken to the Troup County Jail.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos