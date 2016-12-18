Man in LaGrange charged with rape, aggravated assault for Saturday incident

Police in LaGrange, Ga. have arrested 51-year-old Roger Maurice Ferrell and charged him with rape for an incident Saturday night.
According to a police report, Ferrell was also charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
Officers responded to a call around 9:22 p.m. that a 57-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted at the Tall Pines Apartments on Turner Street.
An investigation led officers to Ferrell who was arrested and taken to the Troup County Jail.
