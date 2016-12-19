Man stabbed during dispute in Columbus

A man was stabbed Sunday morning during a domestic dispute on Otis Jones Road, Columbus Police Cpl. Kelly Phillips said.
The victim was treated on the scene and released, she confirmed.
Officers were called to the scene in the 4600 block around 11 a.m. Sunday. An investigation revealed that the victim was arguing with his attacker when the individual stabbed him in the elbow, according to police.
“The victim signed a waiver of prosecution and decided not to prosecute,” Phillips said. “The report does not say this, but I would venture to guess that the actual stabbing wasn’t necessarily intentional.”
