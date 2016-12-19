Crime

December 19, 2016 11:36 AM

Man stabbed during dispute in Columbus

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A man was stabbed Sunday morning during a domestic dispute on Otis Jones Road, Columbus Police Cpl. Kelly Phillips said.

The victim was treated on the scene and released, she confirmed.

Officers were called to the scene in the 4600 block around 11 a.m. Sunday. An investigation revealed that the victim was arguing with his attacker when the individual stabbed him in the elbow, according to police.

“The victim signed a waiver of prosecution and decided not to prosecute,” Phillips said. “The report does not say this, but I would venture to guess that the actual stabbing wasn’t necessarily intentional.”

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos