Police release video of suspect in deadly shooting on Branton Woods Drive

Columbus police are searching for a man who they believe came in contact with 25-year-old Bobby Jerome Seawright, Jr. shortly before he was fatally shot early Saturday in the area of Branton Woods Drive.
The suspect was described as a black man between the ages of 19 and 30. He is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs between 150 and 180 pounds, according to a news release from the Columbus Police Department.
Authorities were called to the intersection of Branton Lane and Branton Woods Drive at 2:20 a.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting. Seawright was found lying next to his running car with a gunshot wound.
Lt. Greg Touchberry said Seawright had taken a friend home, and he was leaving the area in his vehicle when he came in contact with an individual who was walking down the street.
That unidentified individual was seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt and dark pants, according to police.
“This interaction led to Mr. Seawright stopping his vehicle near the intersection of Branton Lane and Branton Woods Drive,” Touchberry said in a news release. “Mr. Seawright was then shot and the suspect fled the area on foot.”
Anyone with information about the homicide or a black man walking in traffic or throwing objects at their vehicles in the area of Woodruff Farm Road to contact Cpl. DJ Stokes at 706-225-4242 or the 911 center.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments