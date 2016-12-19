Former Hardaway High band director found stabbed to death

A former Hardaway High School band director was found stabbed to death on Saturday in Sandy Springs, Ga.
William Haynes, 53, was pronounced dead early Sunday from sharp force injuries to the head, neck and back, according to the office of the Fulton County Medical Examiner. His body was discovered in a storage facility.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Justin Hess is accused of shooting and killing his 61-year-old mother, Carol Hess, in their Cobb County townhouse. Authorities believe the 31-year-old then drove to the Extra Space Storage Facility in the 6700 block of Roswell Road where he killed Haynes and stole his Audi and drove back to Cobb County.
Hess is now in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
Haynes, who taught at Hardaway in the 1990s, was currently the conductor of the Alpharetta City Band, an adult community band.
“Hearing the news was just a total shock,” said Tim Zabel, a former high school band director at Hardaway, Northside and Shaw. “I know the kids just loved him. He was a multi-talented musician and excellent teacher.”
He called Haynes a “kind and generous man who would do anything for you.”
Zablel said Haynes was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and his mother lives in Kentucky.
In a Facebook post, Jan Humphreys Hyatt of Columbus called Haynes “one of the nicest guys to teach music in MCSD and a very talented musician.”
She wrote about Haynes being killed in what she called a random and senseless act of violence.
“Bill was so talented and kind and full of life. What a shame!” she wrote.
