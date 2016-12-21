Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Columbus police are searching for 15-year-old Shaillyah Pickett, according to a Wednesday night news release.
She is a 5-foot-1 black girl who has brown eyes and black hair.
She was last seen walking in the area of 15th Avenue and 22nd Street.
Shaillyah was wearing a blue shirt with the number 55 on it and blue jeans.
She is familiar with the North Highland area, including Wilson Projects and Chase Homes.
Anybody with information should contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments