Columbus teen dead, three wounded after 10th Street shooting

A Columbus teen is dead and three other people are wounded after a Wednesday night shooting in the 2900 block of 10th Street, Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said.
Jamal Alexander, 19, was pronounced dead on the scene at 8 p.m. Wednesday of what Newton believes were multiple gunshot wounds. His body will be sent to Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.
Details concerning the incident are limited, but Newton said three others were shot and transported to the hospital for treatment.
“My understanding last night was that they are going to survive,” the deputy coroner said.
There is no information on suspects.
Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer for more on this developing story.
