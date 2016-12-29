Columbus Police: Man gave ecstasy to 2 girls

Columbus police officers have arrested a man they say gave the hallucinogenic drug ecstasy to two girls.
According to a police report, Keith Sebastian Ray. 36, a Fort Benning employee, also fondled one of them.
He is being charged with child molestation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The incident occurred at Whisperwood Apartments on Milgen Road between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
The arrest was made by the special victims unit.
Ray is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Friday at 9 a.m.
