December 29, 2016 12:25 PM

Columbus Police: Man gave ecstasy to 2 girls

By Larry Gierer

Columbus police officers have arrested a man they say gave the hallucinogenic drug ecstasy to two girls.

According to a police report, Keith Sebastian Ray. 36, a Fort Benning employee, also fondled one of them.

He is being charged with child molestation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The incident occurred at Whisperwood Apartments on Milgen Road between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The arrest was made by the special victims unit.

Ray is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Friday at 9 a.m.

