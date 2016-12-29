Police: Columbus man arrested in business burglary tried to bite officer

A Columbus man accused of breaking into the Walk In Closet boutique on Hamilton Road Wednesday night tried to bite an officer when police took him into custody, according to reports.
Casey Allen Cochran, 49, faces one count of second-degree burglary and obstruction related to the incident. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities said they were called to Walk In Closet at 3443 Hamilton Road after the business alarm activated around 6 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the side glass door of the store was shattered.
A report indicates that the break-in led to $300 worth of damage to the building and a wallet was also stolen.
Authorities said Cochran was identified as the suspect and taken into custody at the scene, where he allegedly tried to bite an arresting officer. In the report, there was no mention of the officer being injured.
