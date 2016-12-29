Deonn Carter’s mom, sister charged with Medicaid fraud

The mother and sister of a beloved autistic man who died this year from a gunshot wound sustained in an attempted robbery have been arrested on charges of defrauding the state of Medicaid funds.
Deonn Carter’s mother, Suzette Ragland, and sister, Kimillia Carter, are accused of falsifying records to defraud the state of $22,035.86 between Aug. 10, 2012, and Dec. 15, 2014, according to a Muscogee County grand jury indictment filed Dec. 13.
The indictment alleges Ragland and Kimillia Carter together filed documents claiming Carter was providing Medicaid-funded services to Deonn Carter when in fact the sister was serving other patients.
“The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) offers a Medicaid ‘waiver program’ known as the ‘Comprehensive Supports Waiver Program’ (COMP),” reads the indictment. “This program allows Georgia Medicaid recipients with intellectual or developmental disabilities to receive services in their homes.”
A patient using COMP may choose a “Participant-Directed Services” option allowing the patient to choose a caregiver to provide home services. The patient in effect then becomes the caregiver’s employer, paying in Medicaid funds by submitting time sheets and other documentation to payroll services company Acumen Fiscal Agent, a Medicaid contractor that disburses the funds.
The patient may have a representative who directs the services provided.
According to the indictment, Ragland acted as her son’s representative and designated her daughter as her son’s caregiver. Carter worked for Freedom Home Care, later ResCare Home Care, providing services to Medicaid recipients other than her brother.
Over the timespan cited in the indictment, Ragland and Kimillia Carter submitted false time sheets to Acumen claiming the sister was providing services to her brother when in fact she was serving other clients through her employer, authorities allege.
“By submitting these falsified time sheets, Suzette Ragland and Kimillia Carter caused numerous fraudulent claims for medical assistance to be submitted to Georgia Medicaid through Acumen for services that were not provided,” the indictment states.
It says Ragland, 55, faxed the falsified time sheets to Acumen “in order to obtain direct deposits of Georgia Medicaid funds to a bank account owned by Suzette Ragland and Kimillia Carter.”
Kimillia Carter, 39, signed documents claiming she was caring for her brother at times when he was working at a Columbus Piggly Wiggly, where he got to know many local police and firefighters.
Each defendant faces charges of Medicaid fraud and conspiracy to defraud the state. They were arrested Wednesday and booked through the Muscogee County Jail, then released on bond.
Deonn Carter, 31, died Aug. 20 in the Midtown Medical Center, 11 days after he was shot during an attempted armed robbery outside the Armour Road apartment he shared with his mother.
His death resulted from a blood clot, a complication of the gunshot wound to his left leg. His mother said he had gone out to get the mail when he was shot.
When firefighters responded to the shooting at the apartment complex at 5443 Armour Road, they were shocked to learn it was the man they’d got to know at the Piggly Wiggly.
Both Sheriff John Darr and Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren expressed their condolences and sympathy.
“I am deeply saddened to hear that Deonn Carter is no longer with us,” Darr wrote on Facebook. “The world has lost a great man today, and all law enforcement officers in Muscogee County have lost a true friend. My thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones, especially to his mother, during this time. If you need anything, do not hesitate to ask. The entire Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office stands with you and ready to assist in any way we can. Rest easy, my friend.”
After Ragland’s arrest Wednesday, the sheriff’s office did not post her mugshot with those of other suspects booked through the jail that day.
