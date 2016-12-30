Columbus man sexually assaulted woman in front of 1-year-old, police say

A Columbus man allegedly beat and sexually assaulted a woman in front of her 1-year-old Dec. 14 in a residence near First Avenue, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Chaz Watson, 32, of pleaded not guilty to aggravated sodomy, third-degree child cruelty, burglary, battery with visible physical harm. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on multiple charges.
Judge Michael Joyner bound the case over to Superior Court.
A Columbus police officer said he was called to a residence near First Avenue around 10 a.m. Dec. 14 to investigate a domestic disturbance. He spoke with a woman on the scene who reported being attacked by Watson.
She said Watson, someone she knew, forced his way into the residence. He knocked her onto the ground, pulled a chunk of her her hair out and choked her, according to police.
The testifying officer said she was eventually able to escape to a bedroom where her 1-year-old child was at the time. Watson followed her into the room and sodomized her before she was able to escape out of the window and call authorities, the official testified.
Warrants were issued for Watson, who was arrested on Thursday.
