Columbus teen was killed during gunfight at known drug home, police say

The 19-year-old who died Wednesday night in a 10th Street shooting was killed during a gunfight at an apartment where drugs are often distributed, Columbus Police Lt. Greg Touchberry said Friday night in a news release.
Officers were called to 2914 10th St. at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found Jamal Alexander suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8 p.m., Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said.
Four men were wounded during the shooting and transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where they are currently in stable condition.
Columbus police said Friday night that the apartment where the shooting occurred is “known to be a distribution house for illegal narcotics.”
Evidence indicates that a gunfight had taken place in Apartment C and several individuals were in and around the building at the time of the incident, Touchberry said.
Police said all four survivors are refusing to cooperate with police, but a witnesses has been willing to speak with investigators.
“We have learned that a silver four-door sedan was involved and that it may have contained from two to four black males,” Touchberry said in the release. “It was reported that the silver sedan pulled up to the apartment building and two black males approached the apartment.”
The shootout immediately followed and then the sedan fled the area, he said.
Police are asking anyone who might have information about the shooting or the silver vehicle to call Sgt. Mike Dahnke at 706-225-4296.
