Police seek identity of 2 accused of using stolen card at Opelika Wal-Mart

Authorities are trying to identify the two men who allegedly used a stolen credit card at an Opelika Wal-Mart, Opelika Police announced Wednesday afternoon in a news release.
Capt. Bobby Kilgore said the department received a call on Dec. 28 from a resident reporting that someone used her card to purchase electronics at the business.
Officials described the suspects as two white men. One was seen in black pants, a gray long-sleeve shirt and a black toboggan, while the other was dressed in blue jeans, a black shirt and a black hat.
The suspects left in a dark Chevrolet stepside truck, which authorities said was also captured on camera.
Anyone who recognizes the men are encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments