Police: Columbus man abused 92-year-old grandmother who has Alzheimer’s

A Columbus man allegedly physically and verbally abused his 92-year-old grandmother who has Alzheimer’s, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Vincent Jones, 54, pleaded not guilty to one count each of exploitation of the elderly and obstruction. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $5,250 under the condition that he stay away from his grandmother.
Columbus Police Officer William Ragland said he was called to 1900 block of Lincoln Street around 10:48 a.m. Wednesday to meet with Jones’ sister. She told him Jones had been verbally and physically abusing their 92-year-old grandmother, who is bedridden and has been receiving hospice care since November 2016.
“(The victim) then told me that morning Mr. Jones had become angry with her over a situation that was transpiring at that house and flipped over the table in the presence of (his sister) in her backyard,” Ragland said. “He cornered her inside the home and began yelling at her.”
Police said the table was still flipped over in the backyard when he arrived, but Jones had already fled the area. The victim had no injuries, Ragland confirmed.
The grandmother told authorities that Jones would often times “push, yank and snatch on her,” and the latest incident happened on Monday. She also recalled a time in which he reportedly removed her oxygen tube.
Police said Wednesday morning was not the first time Ragland has been accused of abusing his grandmother. Ragland said he was arrested on Aug. 14 for “similar incident” but didn’t elaborate.
“(The victim) does not know why he does this to her, but she says that she believes that he is currently using drugs and a heavy drinker,” Ragland said.
Cpl. Patrick Knight said officers were called back to the Lincoln Street residence around 2 p.m. Wednesday after someone spotted Jones. Officials found him walking down the street, and commanded him to stop.
He allegedly ran from officials, and they eventually lost sight of him. They found him later that day and took him into custody.
In court, Jones’ sister and brother told Judge Michael Joyner that Jones is an alcoholic. They asked that Jones receive the help he needs to recover.
“I believe that he was intoxicated and that’s why he got into a rage,” Jones’ sister told the court.
Joyner ordered that Jones speak with someone about his possible addiction. The case was bound over to Superior Court.
