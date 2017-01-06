Columbus police: Fight that led to 32 Avenue homicide apparently on video

Columbus police have released a description of the suspect in the deadly shooting in the 300 block of 32nd Avenue that killed 22-year-old Domonique Horton and wounded another man.
Authorities were called to the shooting scene around 4 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found Horton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Horton and another man who was wounded during the incident were transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center. Horton was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:09 p.m., and the other shooting victim was treated and released.
Officials said a large group of people met on 32nd Avenue to watch two female juveniles fight and the incident escalated when a black man pulled out a gun and fired into the group.
“Several individuals were apparently video taping the fight on their cell phones when the shooting took place,” Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick said in a news release.
The shooter was described as a black man between 20 and 35 years old. He is about 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs between 170 and 215 pounds, according to the release.
He fled in a large dark-colored SUV, Slouchick said.
Anyone who has information about the incident or any video of the shooting is encouraged to contact Cpl. Donna Baker at 706-225-4047 or email her at DBaker@columbusga.org.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments