Police chief says man in hospital after resisting arrest; GBI investigating

Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren has asked to Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation concerning an incident in which a man was injured.
According to a police report, members of the patrol division responded to a call for service at 5 a.m. Monday on Moss Drive.
Columbus police said that during the investigation, 30-year-old Hector Arreola resisted an attempt to place him in custody and sustained an injury.
An EMS unit responded to the scene and transported Arreola to Midtown Medical Center where he was placed in the intensive care unit.
Boren asked the GBI to determine if Arreola’s condition was a result of the arrest or a previous medical condition.
