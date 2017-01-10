2 Columbus police officers on administrative assignment after incident in which man dies

Two Columbus police officers have been placed on administrative assignment pending the conclusion of an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into an incident in which a Columbus man died.
A report from the office of Chief Ricky Boren identified the two officers as Michael Aguilar and Brian Dudley.
It was on Monday that Boren asked the GBI to conduct an investigation concerning an incident in which a man was injured. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said 30-year-old Hector Arreola died Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Midtown Medical Center.
His body will go to Atlanta for an autopsy.
According to a police report, members of the patrol division responded to a call for service at 5 a.m. Monday on Moss Drive.
It was reported that during the investigation,Arreola resisted an attempt to place him in custody and sustained an injury.
An EMS unity responded to the scene and transported Arreola to Midtown Medical Center where he was placed in the intensive care unit.
Boren asked the GBI to determine of Arreola’s condition was a result of the arrest or a previous medical condition.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments