Seale man, 24, allegedly found with $2,950 worth of Ecstasy in Columbus

A Seale, Ala. man was arrested early Sunday after police found $2,950 worth of Ecstasy during a Columbus traffic stop at the intersection of Benning and Victory drives, according to Columbus police.
Charles McDaniel, 24, was apprehended on the scene at 12 a.m. and charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 8 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
A Columbus police officer said he was performing a traffic stop at the intersection of Benning Drive and Victory drive around midnight when he came in contact with McDaniel. In his possession, authorities allegedly found 29.5 grams of MDMA with a street value of $2,950, .2 grams of cocaine with a street value of $20, 5 grams of marijuana with a street value of $50, one box of sandwich baggies and one black digital scale, according to a police report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
