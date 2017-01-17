Girl killed in shooting was dually enrolled at Early College, Columbus State

Destiny Nelson, the teen who was shot and killed Monday night at Bull Creek Apartments, was dually enrolled at Early College Academy and Columbus State University, officials confirmed Tuesday.
“She was an outstanding student and an outstanding person,” Early College dean Susan Willard told the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview.
Destiny, 17, was in the 11th grade at Early College but already was earning college credit through the state’s Move On When Ready program, Willard said.
A crisis team of Muscogee County School District counselors joined the Early College staff to console the school’s approximately 170 students as they arrived Tuesday morning, Willard said.
“We’re just trying to make the best of a terrible situation,” she said. “Keep our school family and Destiny’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”
CSU university relations director Greg Hudgison said in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer, “Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Her faculty and other officials are being notified. Remember that the Counseling Center is always available at 706-507-8740 for any students who need their services.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments