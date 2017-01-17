Teenage girl killed in Columbus shooting at Bull Creek Apartments

A 17-year-old was killed in late Monday in a shooting at Bull Creek Apartments, Columbus Police Lt. Greg Touchberry confirmed.
Destiny Nelson, the victim, was pronounced dead at Columbus Midtown Medical Center, according to police.
Touchberry said patrol officers were called to a shooting at the apartment complex at 11 B Creek Way around 10:40 p.m. Monday. When they arrived on the scene near Woodruff Farm Road, they found Nelson suffering from a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Cpl. Alan Malone of the Homicide Unit at 706-225-4293 or amalone@columbusga.org.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
