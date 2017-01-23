Arrest made in murder of Bobby Seawright Jr.

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Bobby Jerome Seawright Jr.
According to Columbus police, a 16-year-old black male is in custody charged with murder. He is scheduled to be in Columbus Recorder’s Court Wednesday at 9 a.m.
It was on Dec. 17 at approximately 2:25 a.m. that police were dispatched to Branton Woods Drive near its intersection with Branton Lane in reference to a person being shot.
Seawright, 25, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Midtown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m.
The body was found outside his car which was still running. The car door was open.
Police have not given a motive for the shooting.
The week of the murder, Lt. Greg Touchberry said the victim had just dropped off a friend at his home when he came in contact with the suspect.
He said Seawright stopped his vehicle near the intersection. Seawright was shot and the suspect fled on foot.
Carol Etheridge Wingard taught Seawright African-American Literature at Columbus High School in 2009.
“Some kids have that don’t like them, but he was just one of those who didn’t have an enemy in the world,” Wingard said in December.
“He was smart, funny and so polite and respectful of everyone,” she said.
Wingard said Seawright was a graduate of Georgia Southern University. She said he was destined for greatness.
