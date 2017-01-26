Shoplifting suspect accused of pointing gun at officers identified

One of two officers responding to a shoplifting in progress call at Wal-Mart fired two shots at the suspect during a chase Thursday afternoon at 3515 Victory Drive, authorities said.
Michael Reed was taken into custody near Columbus Bank & Trust across the street and treated at Midtown Medical Center before he was released into police custody. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on one count each of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, theft by shoplifting, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer. He is held in the jail for a 9 a.m. Monday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Officers Aaron Hoffa and Richard Baran are identified as victims, according to Reed’s arrest report. None of the officers was injured in the shooting.
Authorities said they received a call around noon Thursday to investigate a shoplifting in progress. Hoffa and Baran responded to the scene and identified the suspect in the store. The suspect is accused of opening packages of shoes and wearing a pair.
Boren said the suspect fled, and the officers chased him throughout Wal-Mart. He pointed a handgun at officers multiple times during the chase, according to the police chief.
They were in the garden center area in Wal-Mart when shots were fired.
“The officers made it as far as the inside area before you get to the outside garden center within Wal-Mart,” Boren said. “At which time, the guy centered in on the officer and pointed the weapon.”
The chase continued across the street where he was taken into custody at CB&T.
