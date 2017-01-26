State Rep. Gerald Greene released from Columbus hospital after shooting

State Rep. Gerald E. Greene, R-Cuthbert, was released from Midtown Medical Center after he was shot in the leg Thursday during a robbery in Columbus, authorities said.
Greene was released in stable condition about 6:30 p.m., said Joel Ames, a hospital spokesman.
The shooting occurred at a convenience store on Victory Drive after Greene stopped for gas. He was at the capitol earlier in the day.
State Rep. Calvin Smyre learned about Greene while attending a Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce dinner . “My thoughts and prayers are with him as he is released from the hospital,” said Smyre, who has served with Greene more than three decades.
The lawmaker from Cuthbert has served in the House for 33 years, representing House District 151. The district covers parts of Calhoun, Clay, Early, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell, Webster and part of Dougherty County.
He serves on numerous committees in the House. They include Appropriations, Economic Development & Tourism, Public Safety and Homeland Security, Retirement, Rules and State Properties.
