Auburn man charged with murder in death of girlfriend

A dispute between an Auburn man and the woman he was dating has left Minney Lee dead on Thursday and Derrick Antavis Oliver charged with murder.
Oliver, 26, surrendered to Auburn Policve Division and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Thursday afternoon. He is held on a murder charge in the Lee County Detention Facility where bond was set at $150,000.
Police were called about 4 a.m. to the 200 block of Lunsford Drive where they found Lee lying in the roadway and unresponsive. The 24-year-old woman was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Lee was pronounced dead at 4:26 a.m. at the scene by Lee County Deputy Coroner Charlotte Patterson. Her body was transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.
By Thursday afternoon, Auburn police issued warrants for Oliver after he was developed as suspect. Oliver was involved in a dating relationship with Lee and the shooting occurred after the two argued in front of a home on Lunsford Drive.
