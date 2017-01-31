‘Butt naked’ man runs at woman jogger on Riverwalk

A Columbus woman running alone on the Chattahoochee Riverwalk Monday afternoon was accosted by man wearing no clothes.
The incident happened about 2:20 p.m. near Golden Park close to Oglethorpe Bridge. The woman reported to police and the Historic District Neighborhood watch the man was Hispanic, about 5-foot-10 and about 200 pounds. She described him as “butt naked” and said he ran at her.
She immediately called 911 and gave a statement to police.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
