Police: Suspect admitted to being at scene of fatal shooting at 5 Corner Lotto

One of four suspects charged in the fatal shooting at a convenience store admitted to police that he was at the scene during the attempted robbery, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Dominique Collins, 18, pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated assault charges related to the incident. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus police were called to the 5 Corner Lotto around 9:53 p.m. Nov. 6 to investigate a shooting. Officers on the scene at 1231 Linwood Blvd. found 23-year-old Vastal Patel and his 56-year-old father suffering from gunshot wounds.
Patel, who was employed at the 5 Corner Lotto, and his father, who owns the business, were transported to Midtown Medical Center. Patel was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:15 p.m. His father was treated and later released.
Authorities believe the shooting was an apparent robbery in which the victims were approached by three gunmen.
A detective told the court Thursday that Collins admitted he was at the scene of shooting.
