Murder suspect pleads not guilty in 5 Corner Lotto shooting

One of four suspects in the November fatal shooting at 5 Corner Lotto pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Jalontaye Clay Cleveland, 18, pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated assault. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
At this time, authorities are not releasing Cleveland’s involvement in the incident because the other suspects have not yet been captured.
Sgt. Anthony Locey said the suspects were waiting for the victims to leave the 5 Corner Lotto store on the night of Nov. 6. Vastal Patel was shot in the back as he tried to run back into the store.
Locey said two of the suspects had a weapon.
Columbus police were called to the 5 Corner Lotto around 9:53 p.m. Nov. 6 to investigate a shooting. Officers on the scene at 1231 Linwood Blvd. found 23-year-old Patel and his 56-year-old father suffering from gunshot wounds.
Patel, who was employed at the 5 Corner Lotto, and his father, who owns the business, were transported to Midtown Medical Center. Patel was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:15 p.m. His father was treated and later released.
Authorities believe the shooting was an apparent robbery in which the victims were approached by three gunmen. They were described as black men who were about 5 feet 8 inches tall wearing masks and gloves, according to police.
Police believe one or more of the suspects were seen in what they believe to be a GMC Yukon Denali XL.
Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Locey at 706-225-4291 or the 911 center.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments