Man killed in Columbus shooting on Conner Road

A 28-year-old man was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting on Conner Road in Columbus, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Eric Parker, 28, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 1:22 p.m. at Midtown Medical Center. His body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Columbus police are currently on the scene investigating the shooting.
There is no information on a suspect at this time.
