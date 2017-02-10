Man killed in Columbus shooting on Conner Road

1:37 Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy Pause

1:36 Police searching for stolen PTSD service dog

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

0:50 Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

3:13 Business owner allegedly accepted $27,000 from Columbus youth football teams without fulfilling jersey orders

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

1:20 Thespians learn stage craft and life lessons through stilt walking