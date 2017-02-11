Tractor-trailer truck overturns on Airport Thruway after brakes failed

Traffic was slowed in the east and westbound lanes on Airport Thruway Saturday after a tractor-trailer truck loaded with flowers overturned on Airport Thruway.
No one was injured in the one-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of the busy street near Captain D’s Seafood.
Greg Worthy, 58, of Dallas, Ga., said he was southbound on Interstate 185 and turned off the exit to go to Home Depot to deliver the flowers.
“I mashed the brakes and I said ‘I ain’t got no brakes,’ ” Worthy said to his brother-in-law riding in the cab. “I kept blowing the horn for people to move out of my way. I pulled the trailer brakes and everything.”
As he made the wide turn to get onto Airport Thruway, Worthy said he couldn’t get in other lanes because of heavy traffic. He also was still traveling 30 to 35 mph.
“It just rolled on over,” he said.
Two wreckers were called to clear the wreckage. Worthy appeared concerned about what might happen when he calls his boss about the crash.
“They might swear out a warrant on me,” he said.
