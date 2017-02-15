Four woman arrested in Columbus prostitution sting on Valentine's Day

Four women were arrested on Valentine's Day after they allegedly agreed to have sex with an undercover Columbus police officer for money, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department.
Grace Serena Henson, 42, Tamika Joy Mitchell, 31, Amanda Lenora Melton, 27, and Shana Javonn Triplett, 32, were apprehended on prostitution charges between 6:15 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. Tuesday near North Lumpkin Road. They were booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
They are scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Members of the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit said they were in the North Lumpkin Road area on Tuesday investigating any possible “prostitution activity.”
An undercover officer made contact with all four women during the sting. They all said they were willing to have sex with him for money, according to police reports.
Authorities said Henson of Lagrange, Triplett of Columbus, and Henson, who is homeless, agreed to perform oral sex in exchange for $20. Mitchell, who is also homeless, allegedly agreed to do the same for $10.
According to police, Mitchell was found with glass smoking device in her bra. Officials located two more, one was allegedly in Triplett’s purse and the other in Melton’s purse. All three face additional charges of possession of drug-related objects.
Melton was also charged with crossing the guard lines with weapons, after authorities allegedly found the glass smoking device after she had entered the jail.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
