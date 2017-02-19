Man fleeing Georgia State Patrol dies after being struck by vehicle

A 42-year-old man was killed Saturday night in Columbus fleeing from the Georgia State Patrol.
According to Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, Demetris D. Dalton of Lumpkin, Ga., was struck by a truck as he was running on the road.
Dalton was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:10 p.m. The cause of death was given as blunt-force trauma and there is no plan to send the body for an autopsy.
According to Worley, Dalton was being chased by the Georgia State Patrol. He stopped his vehicle on Buena Vista Road and fled on foot. He crossed the southbound lanes just north of the overpass bridge. He crossed the concrete median before he was struck in the northbound lane.
