Woman accused of stabbing man in head as child watched

Police in LaGrange, Ga., say a woman stabbed a man in the head Saturday night as a 14-year-old child watched.
Arrested and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to a child is Elenora Smith.
Officers were called to the Town and Country Hotel at approximately 7 p.m. in regards to a stabbing.
A man at the hotel told officers that he was in a dispute over money with Smith when she stabbed him as he was bending over.
Officers noticed a minor laceration on the man’s scalp.
Smith was arrested at the scene.
