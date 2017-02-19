Crime

February 19, 2017 11:18 AM

Woman accused of stabbing man in head as child watched

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Police in LaGrange, Ga., say a woman stabbed a man in the head Saturday night as a 14-year-old child watched.

Arrested and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to a child is Elenora Smith.

Officers were called to the Town and Country Hotel at approximately 7 p.m. in regards to a stabbing.

A man at the hotel told officers that he was in a dispute over money with Smith when she stabbed him as he was bending over.

Officers noticed a minor laceration on the man’s scalp.

Smith was arrested at the scene.

