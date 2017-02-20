Columbus woman charged with prostitution

A Columbus woman accused of prostitution was arrested Sunday afternoon near North Lumpkin Road, authorities said.
Shanita Evette Cannon, 36, was taken into custody at 5:15 p.m. Sunday on prostitution and obstruction charges. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $500 until her 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Officials have released few details about the incident, but officials said prostitutes frequent the area where she was apprehended.
In November 2015, she was one of three women arrested in a prostitution sting in that same area. She allegedly told an undercover officer she’d have sex with him for $15, but it would cost $40 for "anything else."
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
