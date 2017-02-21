Two charged in vehicle hijacking, shooting on Veterans Parkway

Two men are charged in a November shooting and hijacking of a vehicle at the Marathon gas station on Veterans Parkway.
Desmond Typre Mitchell, 20, was taken into custody at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday at a Hickory Avenue home. He was charged with one count each of robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and possession of gun during the commission or the attempt to commit certain crimes. Mitchell joins William Bernard Harris who faces the same charges in connection with the shooting and hijacking. Harris was taken into custody on Jan. 18 in Wilson Apartments, 3400 Eighth Ave.
The charges stem from a shooting call police received at the 3402 Veterans Parkway about 7:43 p.m. on Nov. 19. At the scene, a man said one of the two men shot him in his left hand before they took his 2005 Toyota Avalon valued at $15,000. A Samsung cell phone, briefcase and wallet valued at $725 also were taken.
A Recorder’s Court hearing for Harris is set for 9 a.m. Friday.
