Crime

February 21, 2017 8:11 PM

Man accused of kicking wife and locking her inside bedroom

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A Columbus man is accused of kicking his wife and locking her inside a bedroom at a Fifth Avenue apartment.

Frank Epolite, 54, is charged with one count of false imprisonment and simple battery after the 1:40 p.m. dispute with his wife. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

In a report, police said the victim’s wife was locked inside their bedroom and he refused to let her leave the apartment in the 3200 block of Fifth Avenue. The woman begged a relative to kick in the locked door because the suspect wouldn’t open the door.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos