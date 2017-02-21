Man accused of kicking wife and locking her inside bedroom

A Columbus man is accused of kicking his wife and locking her inside a bedroom at a Fifth Avenue apartment.
Frank Epolite, 54, is charged with one count of false imprisonment and simple battery after the 1:40 p.m. dispute with his wife. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
In a report, police said the victim’s wife was locked inside their bedroom and he refused to let her leave the apartment in the 3200 block of Fifth Avenue. The woman begged a relative to kick in the locked door because the suspect wouldn’t open the door.
No serious injuries were reported in the incident.
