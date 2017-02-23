Lafayette man charged with kidnapping, Chambers sheriff reports

Chambers County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 30-year-old Lafayette man and charged him with kidnapping and other crimes Wednesday, according to a release.
Deputies arrested Thesius Brett Conn, 30, of Lafayette after learning that he had allegedly forced a woman into a car against her will. When authorities arrived at the scene, in the 10000 block of U.S. 431 south of Lafayette, they found the victim bleeding from the head.
Minutes later, officers from the Opelika Police Department located the suspect in a vehicle near Interstate 15 and Andrews Road. Officers detained Conn without incident, the release said,
Conn has been charged with assault, burglary and kidnapping, all in the second degree. He is being held in the Chambers County Detention Facility with no bond.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments