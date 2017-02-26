Driver in fatal crash charged with homicide by vehicle

The Columbus woman driving the car in which two children died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday has been charged with homicide by vehicle.
According to the Muscogee County Jail, Francisca Taperia-Santiago, born in 1984, has also been charged with failure to maintain lane, unsafe tires, no state driver’s license, reckless conduct causing harm/endangering safety and child restraint.
Killed were Juliana Camaja Taperia, 6, and her cousin Jose Manuel Taperia, 13, both of Columbus.
They died when at around 1:30 p.m. the blue 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer in which they were riding went out of control.
According to the accident report, the vehicle was negotiating a curve traveling in a northeastern direction in the inside lane of the I-185 northbound on ramp.
While the vehicle was traveling on the on ramp towards Victory Drive, the driver lost control. No reason why is known.
The left front of the vehicle began to veer to the right where it crossed the outside lane and outside shoulder. The left front struck the outside guard rail causing the vehicle to trip and roll coming to final rest on its roof on the Victory Drive east on ramp. There was extensive damage to the vehicle.
Multiple injuries were reported and victims were transported to Midtown Medical Center.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the children died of blunt force injuries in the emergency room. The time of death was given as 2:18 p.m.
Because the children died in a one-vehicle crash, Bryan said no autopsy is planned in the deaths.
According to the police report, 11 people were in the overloaded vehicle.
The 6-year-old girl was found partially beneath the vehicle after it landed on its roof, the coroner said.
Bryan said it is unknown whether the occupants were using seat belts but he noted only five could have been strapped in the vehicle.
